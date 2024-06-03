The latest data shows a deceleration in South Korea’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May 2024, which has eased to 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. This marks a slight dip from the 2.9% recorded in April 2024. The updated statistics were released on June 3, 2024, offering a clearer picture of the nation’s inflationary trends over recent months.The year-over-year comparison highlights a cooling in inflationary pressures as the economy emerges from what has been a turbulent period globally. The CPI measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services, and is a key indicator of inflation. The April CPI of 2.9% also reflected changes on a year-over-year basis.As the South Korean economy continues to navigate through a complex global economic environment, the moderation in CPI could signal a period of stabilizing consumer prices. Observers and policymakers will be closely monitoring upcoming data releases to gauge the sustainability of this trend.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com