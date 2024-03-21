South Korea’s Producer Price Index (PPI) experienced a slight decrease in February 2024, according to the latest data released on 21 March 2024. The PPI for the month came in at 0.3%, down from the previous month’s 0.5%. The comparison, which is month-over-month, indicates a marginal decline in producer prices in South Korea.The data reflects the trend of economic indicators in the country, showing a slight cooling off in producer price inflation. Economists will continue to monitor these figures closely for insights into the overall economic health of South Korea and potential impact on consumer prices in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com