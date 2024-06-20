South Korea’s Producer Price Index (PPI) experienced a noticeable uptick in May 2024, accelerating to 2.3% year-over-year, according to updated data released on June 20, 2024. This reflects an increase from the previous month, when the PPI rose by 1.9% in April 2024.The PPI measures the average changes in prices received by domestic producers for their output and is considered a key indicator of inflationary trends in the economy. The rise to 2.3% in May suggests a continued increase in producer prices, indicating potential pressures on the supply side which may eventually be passed on to consumers.This year-over-year comparison shows a significant shift, as the current 2.3% increase contrasts with the changes recorded in the same period of the previous year. The latest data underscores the dynamic economic environment in South Korea and highlights the ongoing volatility experienced within global supply chains and local market conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com