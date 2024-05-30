In a notable economic turn, South Korea’s service sector output witnessed a positive shift in April 2024, recording a 0.3% increase compared to the previous month. This uptick follows a -0.8% decline in March 2024, signaling a recovery in the sector after a challenging period.The data, updated on 30 May 2024, highlights a month-over-month comparison, emphasizing the sector’s resilience and potential for sustained growth. The -0.8% drop in March had raised concerns among analysts and policymakers about the sector’s stability in a volatile global market.April’s recovery marks a renewed optimism, with experts attributing the growth to a combination of strategic policy interventions and a gradual increase in consumer confidence. This rebound could set a positive trajectory for the coming months, providing much-needed momentum to South Korea’s broader economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com