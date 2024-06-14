In June 2024, the Thomson Reuters IPSOS Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) for South Korea marked a slight decline, settling at 39.47, a dip from May’s 39.67. The updated data was released on June 14, 2024, reflecting growing concerns among South Korean consumers regarding the current economic environment.The month-over-month comparison shows a small but noticeable shrinkage in consumer sentiment, as the PCSI went down by 0.2 points from the previous month. This trend points towards a cautious consumer outlook amid ongoing economic uncertainties.The slip in the index may suggest that South Korean consumers are becoming increasingly wary of potential economic challenges, despite previous months’ relative stability. As the nation’s policymakers and economic stakeholders digest this latest data, it will be crucial to monitor future trends to ascertain whether this decline is temporary or indicative of a longer-term sentiment shift.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com