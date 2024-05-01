South Korea’s Trade Balance took a hit in April 2024, decreasing to 1.53 billion USD from the previous month’s 4.29 billion USD recorded in March 2024. This marks a significant decline in the country’s trade activity within just one month. The latest data update on May 1, 2024, reveals the current state of South Korea’s trade balance, indicating a notable shift in the country’s import and export dynamics. As global economic conditions fluctuate, South Korea’s trade balance is closely monitored to gauge the country’s economic performance and international trade relationships. Experts are likely to analyze the reasons behind this decrease and its potential impact on the overall economy moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com