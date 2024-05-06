Southern Company, an electric power distribution enterprise, released a statement on Monday declaring a private proposal of $1.1 billion in transformable senior notes, due by June 15, 2027. Furthermore, the company anticipates giving an exclusive buying option to the initial purchasers of these convertible notes, amounting up to an additional $200 million. Southern Company plans to utilize the net profit generated from this offer to settle outstanding debts and for other general corporate functions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com