Southwest Airlines Inc. recently announced increased losses for its first quarter, compared to the same period in the previous year, failing to meet Wall Street’s expectations.The airline’s net losses amounted to $231 million, equivalent to $0.39 per share, as compared to $159 million or $0.27 per share during the same period last year.When discounted for particular items, Southwest Airlines reported adjusted losses of $218 million, or $0.36 per share in the given period.On average, financial analysts were expecting the airline to report losses of $0.34 per share, according to data from Thomson Reuters. This estimate usually disregards any special items.For this quarter, the airline’s revenue surged by 10.9%, rising to $6.33 billion from $5.71 billion in the previous year.For reference, here are some key figures about Southwest Airlines Inc.’s performance (GAAP):- Earnings (Q1): -$231 Million compared to -$159 Million in the previous year.- Earnings Per Share (EPS, Q1): -$0.39, compared to -$0.27 in the previous year.- Revenue (Q1): $6.33 Billion, compared to $5.71 Billion in the previous year.Regarding their outlook for the next quarter, Southwest Airlines projects a revenue of $6.3 Billion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com