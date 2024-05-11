According to the latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the United States, speculative net positions in soybeans have shown significant improvement. The previous indicator, which stood at -162.3K, has now reached -60.0K as of 10 May 2024.This positive development indicates a shift in sentiment among market participants towards soybeans in the US. The decrease in speculative net positions suggests that traders are becoming less bearish on the commodity, potentially signaling a more optimistic outlook on soybean prices in the near future.Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring these changing dynamics in the soybean market to gauge the potential impact on prices and market sentiment moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com