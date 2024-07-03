The United Kingdom’s economic growth showed signs of slowing in June 2024, as the S&P Global/CIPS UK Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 52.3 from 53.0 in the previous month. This decline, recorded on June 2024 and updated on July 3, 2024, reflects a modest deceleration in economic activity across the UK.Despite remaining above the crucial 50.0 threshold that separates expansion from contraction, the drop indicates softer growth momentum in the country’s private sector. The composite PMI, which encompasses both the services and manufacturing sectors, suggests a more cautious business environment amid ongoing economic uncertainties.Analysts have attributed this slowdown to various factors, including global trade tensions and domestic inflationary pressures, which continue to weigh on business confidence and activity. As the UK navigates these challenges, market participants and policymakers will closely monitor future PMI readings for further indications of the economic trajectory.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com