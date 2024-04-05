According to the latest data released on April 5, 2024, the S&P Global / CIPS UK Construction PMI for March 2024 indicated a positive shift. The index rose to 50.2 from the previous month’s 49.7, showing a slight expansion in the construction sector. This increase suggests a modest growth in the industry, reflecting improving conditions and potentially indicating increased construction activity in the United Kingdom.The rise in the PMI is a positive sign for the construction sector, as any value above 50 indicates expansion. After a challenging period, this uptick could be an encouraging signal for the industry’s recovery. Analysts will be closely monitoring future data to see if this trend continues and if it leads to further growth and stability in the construction market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com