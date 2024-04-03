According to the latest data released by S&P Global, the United Arab Emirates’ Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) decreased slightly to 56.9 in March 2024. This slight dip comes after the indicator had reached 57.1 in February 2024. The updated figures were made public on 3rd April 2024, showing a marginal decrease month-on-month.While the PMI figure still indicates expansion in the UAE’s non-oil private sector economy as any number above 50 suggests growth, the minor decrease from the previous month’s reading is worth noting. The data provides insights into the economic health of the country’s non-oil sectors, which play a significant role in its overall economic performance. Analysts will be keeping a close eye on future PMI releases to gauge the trajectory of the UAE’s economic growth in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com