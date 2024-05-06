In the latest economic update, the S&P Global Hong Kong Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for April 2024 revealed a slight decline compared to the previous month. The indicator, which had stood at 50.9 in March, dipped to 50.6 in April. This marginal decrease suggests a slowdown in the manufacturing sector’s growth during this period.The data, updated on 6th May 2024, indicates that while the manufacturing industry in Hong Kong is still expanding, the pace has lessened slightly. Economists and analysts will be closely monitoring future PMI releases to assess the trajectory of the sector and its impact on the overall economy of Hong Kong. Stay tuned for more updates on economic developments in the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com