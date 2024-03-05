The S&P Global Hong Kong Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for February 2024 has been released, indicating a small decrease compared to the previous month. In January 2024, the PMI stood at 49.9 before dropping to 49.7 in February 2024. This slight decline suggests a moderation in manufacturing activity in Hong Kong during the period.The data, updated on 5th March 2024, reflects the sentiments and conditions of the manufacturing sector in Hong Kong. While a PMI reading below 50 still indicates a contraction in the sector, the marginal decrease from the previous month’s figure could be closely monitored for future trends and developments in the region’s manufacturing industry. Investors and analysts will be observing the next PMI release to gauge the trajectory of Hong Kong’s manufacturing sector amidst broader economic conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com