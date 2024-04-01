According to the latest data released by S&P Global, Mexico’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) experienced a slight decline in March 2024. The PMI for Mexico dropped to 52.2 in March from 52.3 in February 2024. This minor decrease suggests a slightly slower rate of expansion in the manufacturing sector in Mexico.The updated figures, as of 1st April 2024, indicate that while the manufacturing industry in Mexico continues to expand, the pace has slightly eased compared to the previous month. Despite the dip in the PMI, a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the sector. Economists and analysts will be closely monitoring future PMI data to assess the trajectory of Mexico’s manufacturing industry and its impact on the overall economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com