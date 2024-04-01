The S&P Global Philippines Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for March 2024 has indicated a slight decrease compared to the previous month. In February 2024, the PMI stood at 51 but dropped to 50.9 in March 2024. Despite the marginal decline, the manufacturing sector in the Philippines continues to show resilience amid global economic challenges.The latest data, updated on 1st April 2024, highlights the ongoing importance of monitoring key economic indicators to gauge the health of the manufacturing industry. While the slight dip in the PMI may raise some concerns, experts believe that the sector’s overall performance remains steady. Market analysts will be closely watching upcoming PMI releases to assess the trajectory of the Philippines’ manufacturing sector in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com