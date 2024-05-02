In the latest economic update, the S&P Global Poland Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for April 2024 has declined to 45.90, down from 48.00 in March 2024. This decrease indicates a contraction in the manufacturing sector in Poland. The data, updated on 2nd May 2024, reflects the challenges faced by the industry during the period. The lower PMI figure suggests a slowdown in manufacturing activity, impacting production levels and new orders in the country. Economists and policymakers will closely monitor these indicators to assess the economic landscape and plan for potential interventions to stimulate growth in the sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com