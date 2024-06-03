The S&P Global Singapore Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed a modest improvement in May 2024, edging up to 50.6 from the previous 50.5 recorded in April 2024. The slight uptick, which brings the index above the critical 50-point mark, suggests a marginal expansion in the country’s manufacturing sector.The data, updated on June 3, 2024, reveals that while the PMI growth is incremental, it indicates resilience in Singapore’s manufacturing landscape amid ongoing global economic uncertainties. A reading above 50 typically signifies expansion in the sector, whereas a reading below 50 points to contraction.This latest development is a positive sign for the Southeast Asian economy, suggesting that the sector maintained a steady pace of growth. Analysts are optimistic that this trend, albeit slow, will continue in the forthcoming months, bolstered by potential improvements in global supply chains and a gradual recovery in demand.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com