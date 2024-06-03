The S&P Global Vietnam Manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) remains unchanged at 50.3 in June 2024, identical to the previous month’s reading. This data, updated on June 3, 2024, indicates a stable manufacturing sector in Vietnam.A PMI score above 50 typically signifies growth in the manufacturing sector, while a score below 50 suggests contraction. Thus, the steady figure of 50.3 reflects marginal expansion, highlighting a period of relative stability for Vietnamese manufacturers amidst global market fluctuations.Industry experts will keenly observe the upcoming trends to see if the sector can sustain this stability or surge ahead in the coming months. Consistent PMI readings play a crucial role in economic forecasting and investment decisions, painting a picture of the manufacturing sector’s health and future trajectory in Vietnam.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com