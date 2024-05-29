S&P Global has upgraded its outlook on India’s credit rating, citing continued policy stability, deepening economic reforms, and substantial infrastructure investments as key factors sustaining the country’s long-term growth prospects.The rating agency elevated its outlook from stable to positive, while maintaining the sovereign rating at ‘BBB-‘, the lowest tier of investment grade.S&P Global pointed out that cautious fiscal and monetary policies are effectively reducing elevated government debt and the interest burden, thereby enhancing economic resilience. This scenario could potentially lead to a higher rating within the next 24 months.”India’s robust economic expansion is having a constructive impact on its credit metrics,” stated S&P Global.The Indian economy is projected to grow at an annual rate of nearly 7.0 percent over the next three years. Such growth is expected to moderate the government debt-to-GDP ratio, despite prevalent fiscal deficits.The rating agency anticipates broad continuity in economic reforms and fiscal policies, irrespective of future election outcomes.The composition of government spending has shifted, with a greater emphasis on infrastructure. This transformation is expected to alleviate bottlenecks, positioning the nation on a higher growth trajectory, according to the agency.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com