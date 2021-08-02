The S&P500 price seems to be on a slight downward streak again after many days of bullish gains. The lower-than-expected US GDP growth definitely had a slight drag on all indexes and the S&P was no exception. Results from large tech companies were a mixed bag with Amazon’s the most disappointing. All these factors definitely […] The post S&P500 Price Forecast: Investor Jitters Or A Temporary Blip? appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- S&P500 Price Forecast: Investor Jitters Or A Temporary Blip? - August 2, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD All Set for $1,794 - August 2, 2021
- EUR/USD Outlook: Bulls Caching for 1.19 amid Upbeat German Retail - August 2, 2021