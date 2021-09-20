S&P500 Price Prediction: On The Descent As Bears Enter The Fray

The S&P500 price has lost almost 2% over the past two weeks as inflation pressures and a weak job market continue to plague economic recovery Further downside is expected as bears continue to step in and create havoc with the SPX dropping almost 100 points since 6 September to 4430 Anticipation for this week’s economy … Continued

