Spain Consumer Prices Decline As Estimated

Spain’s consumer prices declined for the fourth straight month in July, as initially estimated, data from the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.

The consumer prices fell 0.6 percent yearly in July, following a 0.3 percent drop in June. The rate came in line with the estimate published on July 30.

Prices in the food and non-alcoholic beverages group rose 2.2 percent annually in July, after a 2.8 percent increase in the preceding month.

Underlying inflation slowed further in July, to 0.6 percent from 1 percent in June.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices declined 0.9 percent in July, as estimated, after a 0.5 percent rise in the previous month.

The harmonized index of consumer prices declined 0.7 percent annually in July, following a 0.3 percent fall in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, the HICP fell 1.6 percent in July versus a 0.4 percent rise in June. Both monthly and annual rates matched preliminary estimate.

