Spain Exports Rise In June

Spanish merchandise exports rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in June, mainly due to increased demand from the European Union, customs data from the Ministry of Finance revealed Wednesday.

Exports to the EU climbed 1.7 percent, while those to the countries outside the bloc declined 0.7 percent.

Among the main trade partners, exports to Portugal, Germany and Italy grew, while those to the UK and France decreased.

Imports decreased 2.6 percent annually in June. The trade deficit grew by 37.4 percent to EUR 1.53 billion for the month.

For the January to June period, exports grew 1.7 percent year-on-year to EUR 147.4 billion, a record for the first half of the year.

Imports rose 1.6 percent to a record EUR 162.12 billion and the trade deficit narrowed by 0.9 percent to EUR 14.71 billion.

