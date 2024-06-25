The Spanish economy experienced slightly higher growth than expected in the first quarter, driven by exports and domestic demand. This update was released by the statistical office INE on Tuesday.The gross domestic product (GDP) saw a sequential growth of 0.8% in the first quarter, surpassing the 0.7% increase recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. Initially, the economy was estimated to have expanded by 0.7% in the first quarter, as reported on April 30.Year-over-year, GDP growth accelerated to 2.5%, up from 2.1% in the previous quarter. This figure was revised from an initial estimate of 2.4%.On the expenditure side, household consumption increased by 0.4% quarter-on-quarter, while government spending decreased by 0.6%. Gross capital formation rose by 1.2%. Exports of goods and services climbed by 3.3%, and imports grew by 2.2%. Additionally, the number of hours actually worked increased by 1.3% annually but fell by 0.3% quarter-on-quarter.The Bank of Spain projects the economy to grow by 2.3% this year and by 1.9% in 2025. However, the outlook remains fraught with risks, primarily due to geopolitical tensions, global economic growth uncertainties, developments in the Chinese real estate sector, and fluctuations in international financial markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com