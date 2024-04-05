Industrial production in Spain noted an increase for the second consecutive month in February, contravening economists’ predictions for a decrease, according to information shared by the country’s statistical entity, INE, on Friday.There was a recorded annual upsurge of 1.5 percent in industrial yield, a growth pace quicker than January’s recovery of 0.3 percent. Notably, experts had projected a 0.5 percent decrease.Significantly, this marked the greatest increment since March 2023, when yielded output had swelled by 2.3 percent.According to unadjusted assessments, the progress in industrial productivity increased slightly to 4.1 percent in February, a minor enhancement from 4.0 percent the previous month.Examining the components, capital goods production recorded the largest yearly growth of 4.3 percent, closely followed by consumer goods showing a growth of 3.3 percent.Production of intermediate goods saw a surge of 2.0 percent, concurrently, the slump in energy goods output had intensified to fall 1.3 percent from the preceding 0.3 percent.When comparing month-to-month figures, industrial yield exhibited a 0.7 percent rise, following a bounce of 0.6 percent noticed in January.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com