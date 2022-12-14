Spain’s consumer price inflation eased sharply as initially estimated in November, linked to lower fuel and electricity prices and government measures to ease household and business energy costs.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 6.8 percent in November from 7.3 percent in October, latest figures from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday. That was in line with flash data published on November 29.

Headline inflation slowed for a fourth month in a row after hitting a peak of 10.8 percent in July.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 6.7 percent annually in November following a 7.3 percent increase in the previous month. In the initial estimate, the rate of increase was 6.6 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of fresh food and energy, rose slightly to 6.3 percent from 6.2 percent, as estimated.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew 15.3 percent from last year, and transport charges were 7.7 percent more expensive.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices dropped 0.1 percent in November, reversing a 0.3 percent rebound in October. There is no change in the figure compared to the previous estimate.

On a month-on-month basis, the EU measure of inflation HICP decreased 0.3 percent, revised from a 0.5 percent fall.

