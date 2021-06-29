Spain Inflation Slows Marginally; Retail Sales Growth Moderates

Spain’s consumer price inflation slowed marginally in June, flash data from the statistical office INE showed on Tuesday.

Another report showed that retail sales growth moderated in May after posting a sharp rebound in April.

Consumer price inflation eased to 2.6 percent in June from 2.7 percent in May. Economists had forecast the rate to remain at 2.7 percent.

However, excluding unprocessed food and energy, underlying inflation held steady at 0.2 percent in June.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices grew at a faster pace of 1.1 percent, data showed.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent versus 0.5 percent in the previous month.

Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, remained unchanged at 2.4 percent, as expected, in June. Month-on-month, the HICP climbed 0.4 percent versus 0.5 percent in the prior month.

In a separate communiqu?, the INE said retail sales growth moderated to an adjusted 19.6 percent in May from 40.5 percent in April.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 18.8 percent compared to 38.3 percent in the previous month.

Month-on-month, retail sales remained flat after easing 0.5 percent in April. Food and non-food product sales decreased 2.9 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

