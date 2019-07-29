Spain Jul Inflation Rises Marginally

Spain’s consumer price inflation rose marginally in July, flash data from the statistical office INE showed Monday.

Inflation climbed to 0.5 percent in July from 0.4 percent in June. The 0.4 percent was the lowest since September 2016.

Likewise, inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, came in at 0.7 percent versus 0.6 percent in the previous month.

Month-on-month, consumer prices fell 0.6 percent in July compared to a 0.7 percent drop in the same period of last year.

The harmonized index of consumer prices decreased 1.1 percent on month in July.

