Spain Producer Prices Fall For First Time Since 2016

Spain’s producer prices declined for the first time since late 2016 in June, data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.
Producer prices dropped 0.6 percent year-on-year in June, following a 1.2 percent rise in May. This was the first decline since September 2016, when prices slid 2 percent.
Excluding energy, producer price inflation eased to 0.2 percent in June from 0.3 percent in the previous month.
On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.8 percent in June after staying flat in May. Prices fell the most since last December.
