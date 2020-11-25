Spain Producer Prices Fall Further In October

Spain’s producer prices continued to declined in October, data from the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.

Producer prices declined 4.1 percent year-on-year in October, following a 3.3 percent decrease seen in September.

Excluding energy, producer prices rose 0.2 percent yearly in October.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.4 percent in October, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in the previous month.

Among the sub-groups, energy prices declined by 2.0 percent in October.

Meanwhile, prices of intermediate goods rose 0.2 percent and those of non-durable consumer goods grew by 0.5 percent.

