Spain Retail Sales Continue To Decline In September

Spain retail sales continued to decline in September, data released by the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.

Sales adjusted for calendar effects declined 3.3 percent on a yearly basis, bigger than the 2.9 percent drop a month ago.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales were down 2.1 percent versus a 4.7 percent fall in the previous month.

Month-on-month, retail sales dropped 0.3 percent, in contrast to the 1.4 percent increase in August.

Food sales remained unchanged on month, while non-food product sales declined 0.6 percent in September.

