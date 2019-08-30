Spain Retail Sales Growth Strengthens In July

Spain’s retail sales growth improved in July after slowing slightly in the previous month, preliminary figures from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.

Retail sales rose a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 3.2 percent year-on-year following a 2.5 percent gain in June. In May, sales increased 2.6 percent.

Food sales grew 3.2 percent and sales of rest of the goods rose 4 percent.

On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales grew 4.7 percent annually in July after a 0.4 percent growth in June.

Month-on-month, retail sales rose a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.2 percent in July, same as in the previous month.

