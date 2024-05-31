Spain’s economic outlook appears to be brightening, as the nation’s current account surplus saw a substantial increase in March. According to the latest data updated on 31 May 2024, Spain’s current account surplus surged to 3.29 billion euros in March 2024, up from 1.90 billion euros in February 2024.This notable rise, recorded within a month, highlights the robust improvement in Spain’s financial health. Analysts attribute this leap to stronger export performance and a more favorable balance of services, indicating a revitalized economic momentum post the fiscal slowdowns.As Spain continues to navigate its economic policies, this latest data injects a dose of optimism into market sentiment, suggesting a positive trajectory for the country’s financial stability in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com