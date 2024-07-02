In a slight reversal of previous gains, Spain’s unemployment change for June 2024 has come in higher than the previous month, according to data updated on July 2, 2024. The latest indicator shows a decrease of 46.8K jobs, a noticeable decline from May’s more significant drop of 58.7K.This data suggests that while the employment market is still contracting, the reduction in the number of unemployed individuals is slowing down. The shift in figures highlights the ongoing challenges Spain faces in sustaining its economic recovery amidst fluctuating job markets.As analysts digest these numbers, the focus will now turn to key factors influencing labor market stability, including domestic policies and global economic conditions. Stakeholders across various sectors will be closely monitoring next month’s figures to better understand the trajectory of Spain’s employment landscape going forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com