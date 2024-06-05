The HCOB Spain Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) has shown a modest but positive uptick in May 2024. The latest data, updated on June 5, 2024, reveals that the PMI has climbed to 56.9, up from 56.2 in April 2024.This sequential growth indicates a continued robust expansion in Spain’s services sector. The index, which sits well above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction, underscores solid improvements in business conditions across various service industries. Stakeholders and analysts are optimistic that this slight yet consistent rise suggests resilience despite broader economic uncertainties.Economists point out that this increase marks sustained momentum within the services sector, contributing to overall economic stability and increased investor confidence in the Spanish market. As the sector continues to grow, it could potentially lead to further economic development and job creation, fostering a favorable environment for both domestic and international business activities.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com