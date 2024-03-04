The labor ministry released data on Monday that showed a significant drop in Spain’s unemployment rates for February. Compared to January, unemployment figures fell by 7,452 to reach 2.76 million – the lowest it’s been since 2008 for this month.When compared to the same period the previous year, the unemployment rate dropped by 150,607.A sector-based analysis of the data revealed that the services sector had seen the most significant reduction in unemployment, with a decrease of 8,548. This was followed by the construction industry, which saw a drop of 2,433. Industrial unemployment reduced by 1,865 and agricultural unemployment by 315.However, unemployment among young people below 25 years of age spiked by 6,601 or 3.28% from the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com