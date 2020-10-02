Spain Unemployment Declines In September

Spain unemployment declined in September, data from the Ministry of Labor, Migration and Social Security showed on Friday.

The number of registered unemployed decreased by 26,329 or 0.69 percent in September from the previous month, when it increased by 29,780. This was the biggest decline for the month of September since the series began in 1996.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, unemployment declined by 66,518.

The number of unemployed among youth aged below 25 increased by 16,657 or 5.06 percent in September.

