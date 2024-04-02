Data from the labor ministry reveals a significant reduction in Spain’s unemployment, marking the lowest recorded figure for March since 2008. Unemployment saw a decrease of 33,405 from the previous month, bringing the total count to 2.73 million individuals.The services sector saw the largest drop in unemployment, with a decrease of 31,294. Meanwhile, the industry sector observed a reduction of 2,055 unemployed individuals. The construction and agriculture sectors also saw unemployment decrease, with 333 and 1,502 people finding employment respectively.Furthermore, data indicates a decrease in youth unemployment for those under 25. This group observed a reduction by 2,748 people or 1.32 percent, reaching a total of 205,007 unemployed youths, marking the lowest figure for the month of March.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com