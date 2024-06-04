Spain saw a significant drop in unemployment in May, according to data released by the labor ministry on Tuesday.By the end of May, unemployment had decreased by 58,650 from the previous month, bringing the total number of registered unemployed individuals to 2.61 million. This is the lowest figure for May since 2008.On an annual basis, the number of unemployed decreased by 131,260.Across all economic sectors, registered unemployment saw reductions. The service sector experienced the largest decline, with a decrease of 44,467. The construction sector saw a reduction of 3,867, while industry and the agricultural sector reported declines of 3,715 and 2,249, respectively.Unemployment among young people under the age of 25 fell by 9,007, or 4.79%, compared to the previous month. This rate is double that of the decrease observed in individuals older than 25 years, according to the ministry.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com