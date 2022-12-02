Spain unemployment declined sharply in November despite deteriorating economic conditions, figures from the labor ministry showed on Friday.

The number of unemployed decreased 33,512 to 2.88 million, the lowest for the month of November since 2007.

By economic sectors, registered unemployment in the service sector decreased 25,083 and by 4,507 in agriculture. In industry, unemployment was down 3,783 and by 1,924 in construction.

Data showed that unemployment among young people aged under 25 years in the month of November fell 4,182 people or 1.97 percent compared to the previous month.

