Spain Unemployment Rate Declines In Q3

Spain’s unemployment rate declined in the third quarter, data published by the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate fell to 14.57 percent in the third quarter from 15.26 percent in the second quarter. In the same period last year, the jobless rate was 16.26 percent.

Nonetheless, the jobless rate was slightly above the economists’ forecast of 14.2 percent.

The number of people out of work decreased by 127,100 to 3.41 million in the third quarter.

At the same time, the number of employed increased by 359,300 from the previous quarter to 20.03 million. Employment climbed by 854,100 from the last year.

