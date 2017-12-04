Spain Unemployment Rises In November

Spain’s unemployment increased in November, data from the labor ministry showed Monday.

The number of unemployed rose by 7,255 in November from October. In the same period of previous year, unemployment increased by 24,841.

Unemployment totaled 3.47 million in November, the lowest level in last eight years, the ministry said.

Unemployment in services increased sharply by 23,048. Meanwhile, unemployment fell by 2,977 in industry and by 3,727 in construction. The agriculture sector showed a decline of 2,929.

Data showed that unemployment among youth aged below 25 decreased by 5,999 in November from previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com