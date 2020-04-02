Spain Unemployment Surges In March

Spain’s unemployment increased sharply in March due to the lockdown announced after the outbreak of coronavirus, or covid-19 pandemic, data from the Ministry of Labor, Migration and Social Security revealed on Thursday.

The number of registered unemployment increased by 302,265, or 9.31 percent from the previous month in March.

The total number of unemployed totaled 3.54 million in March.

On a yearly basis, unemployment increased by 293,228 or 9.01 percent in March.

Among sectors, unemployment in services increased the most, up 206,016. Unemployment rose by 59,551 in construction and by 25,194 in industry.

