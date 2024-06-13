In May 2024, Spain’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw a modest increase, reaching 3.0%, up from the previous indicator of 2.9% recorded in April. This year-over-year change was highlighted in the latest data update released on 13 June 2024.The Core CPI, which strips out volatile items such as food and energy, is a crucial measure for understanding underlying inflation trends. The slight uptick suggests a mild acceleration in core inflation, raising potential concerns for policymakers about underlying price stability.This change is of particular interest as it reflects the ongoing economic adjustments within Spain and may influence future monetary policy decisions. The year-over-year comparison helps gauge the overall inflationary pressures over a consistent period, providing a clearer picture of the economic trajectory Spain is on.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com