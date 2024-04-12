According to recently updated data, Spain’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March 2024 has shown a slight decrease compared to the previous month. In February 2024, the Core CPI stood at 3.5%, but in March 2024, it decreased to 3.3%. The year-over-year comparison indicates that there has been a decrease in the rate of change in consumer prices from March 2023 to March 2024.The data, which was updated on April 12, 2024, provides insights into the current inflation trends in Spain. While the slight decrease in the Core CPI may indicate some stabilization in consumer prices, economists will continue to monitor the situation closely to assess the overall impact on the economy. As Spain navigates through economic challenges, keeping a close eye on key indicators like the Core CPI will be crucial for policymakers and businesses alike to make informed decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com