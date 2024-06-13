Spain’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) growth decelerated to 0.3% in May 2024, down from 0.7% in the previous month, according to recent data released on June 13, 2024. This marks a significant slowdown in the month-over-month CPI change, indicating a cooling of inflationary pressures in the Spanish economy.The previous indicator, which was also for May 2024, showed an increase of 0.7%, reflecting heightened economic activity and higher consumer spending. However, the current figure of 0.3% suggests that favorable economic conditions and effective fiscal policies may have contributed to stabilizing price increases.Economists and investors are closely monitoring these trends as they provide critical insights into the underlying dynamics of Spain’s economy. The deceleration in CPI growth could potentially allow the European Central Bank and Spanish policymakers to adopt more flexible monetary and fiscal strategies as they navigate the post-pandemic recovery landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com