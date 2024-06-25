In a promising sign of economic resilience, Spain’s GDP growth has accelerated to 0.8% in the first quarter of 2024, up from 0.7% in the previous quarter. This data was updated on June 25, 2024, reflecting cautious optimism amid an uncertain global economic climate.The quarter-over-quarter comparison indicates a slight but significant improvement, showing that the Spanish economy is gaining traction. The previous indicator, which had marked a halt at 0.7%, has been surpassed, suggesting factors such as improving domestic consumption and possibly enhanced productivity.As this positive trend continues, economists and investors alike will be closely monitoring future quarterly performances to gauge the overall health and sustainability of Spain’s economic growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com