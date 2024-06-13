On June 13, 2024, data revealed that Spain’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) experienced a notable slowdown in growth for May 2024. The current HICP indicator halted at 0.2%, representing a decrease from the 0.6% growth rate recorded in the same month.This month-over-month comparison shows that while the HICP had a relatively brisk pace of growth in the previous month, it has now tapered significantly. The drop from 0.6% to 0.2% illustrates a substantial deceleration in consumer price increases.Economists will be closely analyzing these figures to understand the underlying trends and the potential implications for Spain’s economic stability and inflation control measures. This latest data could influence the European Central Bank’s decisions regarding monetary policy in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com