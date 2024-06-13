Spain’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) showed a noticeable uptick in May 2024, according to the latest data released on June 13, 2024. The HICP, a key indicator of inflation used within the European Union to ensure compatibility between the Member States’ data, rose to 3.8% year-over-year in May, compared to 3.4% in April.This increase underscores the ongoing inflationary pressures within the Spanish economy, reflecting higher costs for consumers compared to the same month the previous year. The current figures continue to chart a path of gradual acceleration in prices, suggesting a need for close monitoring by policymakers and market participants alike.As this latest update indicates, upward trends in consumer prices may signal underlying issues such as supply chain disruptions or increased demand pressures, both wary signs for Spain’s economic landscape in the coming months. This data will likely play a critical role in fiscal and monetary policy decisions as Spain navigates its economic course amidst broader European and global financial dynamics.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com